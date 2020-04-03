Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jakupkovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Jakupkovic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Jakupkovic Obituary
William J. Jakupkovic
William J. Jakupkovic, age 100, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Selina Sachs Jakupkovic, passed away peacefully at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center on April 2, 2020. Survived by his loving daughter, Patricia. The family sincerely appreciates the staff at both Bishop Wicke and Lifestyles at Wesley Heights for their loving care of Bill during his time there. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill can be made to United Methodist Homes, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484 or the s Project at .www.woundedwarriorproject.org The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -