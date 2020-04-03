|
|
William J. Jakupkovic
William J. Jakupkovic, age 100, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Selina Sachs Jakupkovic, passed away peacefully at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center on April 2, 2020. Survived by his loving daughter, Patricia. The family sincerely appreciates the staff at both Bishop Wicke and Lifestyles at Wesley Heights for their loving care of Bill during his time there. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill can be made to United Methodist Homes, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484 or the s Project at .www.woundedwarriorproject.org The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020