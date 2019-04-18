William J. Michaels

William J. Michaels, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed away in his home on April 16, 2019. Bill was born in Bridgeport on September 19, 1924 to the late Stephen and Mary (Senic) Michaels and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1942 graduate of Stratford High School where he played baseball and was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals. Bill was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy; following the war he worked for the Navy for thirteen years. He was a member of the Pigeon Flyers Club in Stratford. In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his beloved sister, Frances Batka. Survivors include his devoted brother-in-law, Robert Batka of Stratford, nephew, Mark Batka and his wife April of Stratford, niece, Deborah Olivier and her husband Bill of Texas, grandnieces and nephews, Ashley, Danielle, Ryan, and Brett. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, with Deacon Michael Saranich officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Bill's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019