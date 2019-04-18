Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Michaels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Michaels


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. Michaels Obituary
William J. Michaels
William J. Michaels, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed away in his home on April 16, 2019. Bill was born in Bridgeport on September 19, 1924 to the late Stephen and Mary (Senic) Michaels and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1942 graduate of Stratford High School where he played baseball and was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals. Bill was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy; following the war he worked for the Navy for thirteen years. He was a member of the Pigeon Flyers Club in Stratford. In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his beloved sister, Frances Batka. Survivors include his devoted brother-in-law, Robert Batka of Stratford, nephew, Mark Batka and his wife April of Stratford, niece, Deborah Olivier and her husband Bill of Texas, grandnieces and nephews, Ashley, Danielle, Ryan, and Brett. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, with Deacon Michael Saranich officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Bill's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now