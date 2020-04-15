Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
William J. Miro

William J. Miro Obituary
William J. Miro
William J. Miro age 75, of Fairfield, died suddenly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. Miro was born in Bridgeport and was a Fairfield resident all of his life. He was the owner of Miro's Landscaping. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut Horticulture school, and did post graduate work at the University of Massachusetts. He is survived by his brother; Edward Miro, of Fairfield and a sister, Marie Johnson. Due to social distancing a private interment will take place. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.comhttp://www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020
