Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Miamogue Yacht Club
144 Seaview Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
William J. Pundy


1937 - 2019
William J. Pundy Obituary
William J. Pundy
William J. Pundy of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Newtown and Southbury, CT died June 1, 2019 after a short illness. William was born Dec. 21, 1937 to Harry Pundy and Ethel Jiroudak Pundy. He worked for Metro North and NY, NH and Htfd R.R.
William is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Bazyk Pundy, a daughter, Cathryn Pundy Dahlmeyer, two sons, Michael (Emilie) Pundy and Thomas Pundy. He is also survived by a sister, Denise Pundy, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A honors memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Miamogue Yacht Club, 144 Seaview Ave., Bridgeport, CT at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019
