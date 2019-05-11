William J. Sipos

William J. Sipos, age 85, beloved husband of Susan Brown Sipos, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Bill was a longtime resident of Trumbull, most recently residing in Milford. Born on January 9, 1934 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Gabor and Elizabeth Jaszai Sipos. A U.S. Army Veteran who served with the 562nd Combat Engineers at Fort Richardson, Alaska. Upon release of service, Bill was a painting contractor for 50 years and was the owner of Bill Sipos and Son Painting. He was an avid coin collector, loved watching the UCONN Lady Huskies, the New York Jets, enjoyed attending the Danbury Stock Car races and loved a good road trip. Above all things, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, who called him by his preferred nickname, "Ampie." The memories they shared will always live in their hearts. In addition to his beloved wife, Susan, of 59 years, survivors include three loving children, William J. Sipos, Jr. and his wife Kathy, Carol Sipos and her fiancé Kimberly Carlin and Joanne Thompson and her husband Scott, four cherished grandchildren, William J. III and Kelly Sipos and Jayme and Nicole Thompson, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Gabor Sipos, Helen Tomczyk and Elizabeth Soltis. We wish to thank Dr. Jacqueline Satchell and the West Haven VA for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary