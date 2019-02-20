Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
722 Long Hill Avenue
Shelton, CT
Service
Following Services
722 Long Hill Avenue
Shelton, CT
William James Lewis Jr. Obituary
William James Lewis, Jr.
William James Lewis, Jr., age 54, of Seymour, CT entered into rest on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving sister by his side. He was born in Derby, CT on May 11, 1962 son of the late William Lewis, Sr. and Sheila (Smith) Lewis. William was a firefighter and a fixture at the Pine Rock Fire House. He is the loving brother of Ellen Lewis. William also leaves behind his brotherhood of fellow firefighters and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved dog Louie. Friends and family may call on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Services will follow. Calling hours and services will be held at 722 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton CT. Donations can be made to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department Pine Rock Park Company 4.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019
