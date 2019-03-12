William Joseph Belletsky

December 25, 1927 - March 5, 2019Mr. William Joseph Belletsky, 91, of Waterbury, entered into eternal rest at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by family and his loving wife, Marie, of 61 years. He was the loving husband of Marie (Davino) Belletsky. He married Marie on May 4, 1957 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

William was born in Bridgeport, CT on December 25, 1927, son of the late Stephen and Sophie Lillian (Jchick) Belletsky, Sr. He retired from Waterbury Farrell Machine Company after 30 years and worked at Abbott Terrace in his later years.

William attended schools in Fairfield. He served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordinance man during the Korean War from October 1948 to October 1952. He received the Ambassador of Peace Medal from the Korean Government. He was the recipient of the Connecticut War Time Veteran Service Medal, Air Medal, Korean Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean War Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He completed 61 missions over North Korea. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed making model boats and woodworking, going to the fairs with his family, playing with his dog, Sadie, watching football, dancing and listening to Polish Music, Hungarian food and cooking it as well. Bill and Marie enjoyed going to Branson, MO, and many trips to New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Besides his wife, Marie, he leaves his son, Alan J. Belletsky of Wolcott, a brother, Charles Belletsky and his wife, Eva, of Homosassa, FL, also nieces and nephews in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Arizona. He was predeceased by his son, William, on January 9, 2019, and his brother, Stephen Belletsky.

Arrangements: Funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:45 a.m. from Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury to St. Michael's Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in William's name to:

VFW Oakville Post 7330

85 Davis Street

Oakville, CT 06779

