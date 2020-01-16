|
William Karl Nielsen
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Billy) Karl Nielsen, 73, of Gardiner, Maine, who passed away with family by his side on January 13, 2020, after a brief illness at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.
William was born in Bridgeport Connecticut, on October 7, 1946. He was the second son to the late May (Marsh) of Maine, and first son to William Nielsen. He had a loving extended family including his grandmother Sarah and Uncle Paul who would visit on weekends. William moved to Maine in his younger years and back to Connecticut several times with his family. He has called Maine his home for the last four decades.
William will be missed by his surviving younger sister Evelyn, of Montreal, Qc.; his brother Karl of Bridgeport, Connecticut; his nephew Johnny of Richmond, Maine; his nieces, Beverly, Julie, Gail and Liz and their families in the Montreal area. He also leaves behind his brother Rick of Richmond, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother Roger of Montreal, Qc.
His family would like to thank his long-time support, Christie Goulet and Marcus Michaud, LSW, who have both worked closely with him for the last five years of his life and for all their hard work. Also, a Thank You to his doctors, nurses and support staff that cared for him over the years.
A private family memorial will be held in Montreal to honor his life later this month. He will be burred alongside his beloved parents at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.
To read a full obituary or share a memory with Billy's family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 17, 2020