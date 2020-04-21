Connecticut Post Obituaries
William Kashetta


1952 - 2020
William Kashetta Obituary
William Kashetta
William Kashetta, age 67, of Westport died April 13, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice after a 2 year battle with lung cancer. He was born August 10, 1952. He grew up in Westport and graduated from Staples High School class of 1970. He was a self-employed carpenter for 33 years who worked primarily in Westport. He coached Staples Freshman basketball for a few years and started Westport PAL basketball. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He leaves behind his wife Deirdre; sons David and Daniel; daughter-in-law Sarah; three grandchildren Harrison, Morgan and Reagan; his father Charles; three brothers, Chuck, Mike, and Tom (wife Sarah); a niece Madison; and a nephew Matthew. William was predeceased by his mother, Jean. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for William. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
