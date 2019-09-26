Connecticut Post Obituaries
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
More Obituaries for William Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kelly


1943 - 2019
William Kelly Obituary
William Kelly
Apr. 13, 1943 - Sept. 24, 2019 SEYMOUR – William "Bill" Kelly, age 76 of Seymour, beloved husband of Esmeralda Pereira, entered peaceful rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center (Bridgeport). Born in Bridgeport on April 13, 1943, he was a son of the late Frank and Margaret Kelly. Bill served his community for many years as a substance abuse counselor for the State of CT and for the Catholic Diocese. An avid artist, he loved sketching and attended art class at the Gallery in Meriden. But most of all, Bill will be remembered for his love of cats. In addition to his wife of 23 years, survivors include his loving siblings, David Kelly and his wife Sue of Milford, and Frances Booth of W. Haven, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Loretta Pochy and Florence Wilkerson. Services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11a.m in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Relatives and friends can greet the family from 10a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow in Mt. Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russel Road, Newington, CT 06111 or D.E.L.T.A. Rescue, PO Box 9, Glendale, CA 91209. For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 28, 2019
