William J. Kilgallon
William J. Kilgallon, age 54 of Fairfield, CT, beloved husband of Lisa Amoroso Kilgallon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Queens, NY, son of William P. and Mary Ellen Fisher Kilgallon, William was raised in Long Island and had moved to Fairfield in 1994. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton, Class of 1987. He had worked as a union electrician for the IBEW Local 3 for over thirty years. Bill was an avid sports fan; in high school he played football and wrestled. Bill coached baseball and football with Fairfield youth sports and was a big fan of the New York Jets and Mets. He was very proud of his children and enjoyed the times that he spent with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his loving wife Lisa, he is survived by his children, Aidan James and Emma Rose Kilgallon, his "Best Friend" Dunkin, his parents William and Mary Ellen Kilgallon, his sister Pamela (Timothy) Bedell, mother-in-law Elizabeth Amoroso, sister-in-law Amy (William) Covert, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Steven) Maiers, brother-in-law Anthony (Betsy) Amoroso, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. Due to present circumstances, funeral services will be privately held in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and in light of these times, donations can be made to the CDC Foundation: give.cdcfoundation.org in Bill's memory. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.