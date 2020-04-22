|
Dr. William Kwochka
On Thursday April 16, 2020, Dr. William "Bill" Kwochka, loving husband to Nancy Reed passed away at the age of 87 after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer 's disease.
Bill was born on June 22, 1932 in Yonkers, NY to William Cyprian Kwochka and Mary (Fischer) Kwochka, and later moved to Stamford, CT where he spent most of childhood. As a first-generation college student, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1955 and earned his DDS from Temple University in Philadelphia in 1959. It was in dental school where he met his future wife, Nancy Reed, a dental hygiene student; they have been married for 61 years. Following dental school, Bill did his oral surgery residency at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn then became the base oral surgeon at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, IL. Bill served as a captain in the Air Force from 1960-1962 and in the Air Force Reserves from 1963-1972. After a year of prosthodontic post-doctoral training at Tufts Dental School in Boston, Bill opened up his own practice in 1963 on Summer Street in Stamford with Nancy by his side as the hygienist.
In 1970, Bill continued his dental training in the field of orthodontics, at Columbia University. He and his partner then opened the Center for Dentistry in Trumbull in 1972, where he practiced until 1998. Bill and Nancy raised their family in Trumbull for 35 years. He was active in the Trumbull High School Booster Club, President of the Citizens to Preserve Trumbull, and elected member to the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. His true passions, though, were beer-brewing, golf, and gardening. Big K Lager was a well-known craft beer before craft breweries even existed. Bill had a large and productive vegetable garden, much to his sons' dismay. Ironically, all three of which became very active gardeners later in life. However, spending time with his grandchildren and helping people brought him the greatest joy.
After retirement, he continued to work part-time with his son Dr. Robert Kwochka at Covey & Kwochka Family Dental in Milford, CT. He also volunteered at the .
Bill and Nancy enjoyed a lot of time with friends at Brownson Country Club in Shelton. Bill was always easy to spot on the golf course; he was the guy in the red socks!! He was also a founding member of NEBBRA - the New England Ball Busters Recreation Association.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred, and stepbrother, Peter Danilo. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his three sons, Bill Kwochka and Ann Vilen, Ken and Nora (Morrell) Kwochka and Rob and Linda (Gargiulo) Kwochka, and his 7 grandchildren Annalee, Zak, Ken, Micaela, Tim, Anna and Katie.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the ceremony was held privately with family at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Bill will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020