|
|
William "Billy" Luciano
William "Bill" Luciano, of Orange and formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital (Milford Campus) on Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on December 25, 1940 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Capozzi) Luciano. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend of over 21 years, Alberta Dzubin Luciano; and a stepdaughter, Dawn Marie Scharf.
A 1958 graduate of Stratford High School, Bill served in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne. After his discharge from the Army, he was employed by Coulter-McKenzie Mfg. for many years. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a security guard for Conyers Farm/Securitas of Greenwich for over 17 years. Bill loved food, watching movies, listening to 70's music, and spending time with his family, especially with his three step-great-grandchildren who were the shining lights of his life.
Bill is survived by his son, William Luciano. In addition to his son, he is also survived by his two sisters, Barbara (Donald) Butterworth of Stratford and Elaine (Ralph) Esposito of Southbury; two stepdaughters, Doreen (Tom) Van Horn and Faye (Dave) Marklinsky; step-granddaughter, Sarah (Richard) Catenza and their three children, all of Hamden. He also leaves behind brother-in-law, Leroy Dzubin of Wallingford; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he adored.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020