William Lyons
William "Tiger" Lyons, 79 of Fairfield, the beloved husband of 32 years of Mary Ellen (Guerin) Lyons, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Kathleen Lyons and was a lifelong Fairfield resident.
Bill attended St. Thomas School and Ludlowe High School and earned a professional degree at the Butler Business School. He was a manager at Joe Sepot's Surfside prior to taking a position at Jenkins Valve. He then went on to work at Hubbell for many years.
Bill was a longtime member of the Gaelic American Club where he served on the Executive Board of the original GAC festival. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan and enjoyed playing golf and softball.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted son, Will Lyons and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Lyons and his sister, Jane Lehaney.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Therefore, please pay your respects then exit, so all guests can be accommodated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bill's memory to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
