William W. Smarz

William W. Smarz, age 91, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Shelton Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. William was born in Shelton on Sept. 26, 1927 son of the late Michael and Nellie (Adamcio) Smarz. He served during WWII in the U.S. Marine Corps. William was employed as the Chief Inspector for the City of Shelton Engineer Department for 30 years before his retirement at age 85. He previously worked as a chemist for 30 years at General Tire and Rubber company in South Bend, IN. He was an avid Notre Dame Fan and follower of Shelton High School Football. William liked to golf and had a passion for gardening. He was also the Chief of Works and the former VP of the Shelton Senior Center Commission and a Parishioner of St. Joseph Church. He was predeceased by his four siblings, Eleanor Smarz, Marie Martin, Michael Smarz, and Thomas Smarz. He is survived by his nieces, nephews and their families, Michael Smarz, George Smarz (Barbara), Christopher Smarz (Diane), David Smarz (Lori), Mary Ellen Martin, Susan Martin, Tom Martin, Debbie Simkins (Jeff), Tom Smarz (Michelle), and Kristina Smarz. Friends may call on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial with full military honors will be held privately in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A-T Children Project, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary