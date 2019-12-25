Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Markut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Markut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Markut In Memoriam
Memoriam In loving memory of William J. Markut October 15, 1946 May 24 .2016 Should you go first, and I remain, to walk the road alone. I'll live in memories garden dear, with happy days we've known. In spring I'll wait for roses red, when faded the lilacs blue. In early fall when brown leaves fall, I'll catch a glimpse of you. Should you go first, and I remain, for battles to be faught.Each thing you touch along the way will be a hallowed spot. I'll hear your voice, I'll see your smile, though blindly I may group. The memory of your helping hand will help me on with hope. Should you go first, and I remain one thing I'll have you do. Walk slowly down that long long path for soon I'll follow you. I want to know each step you take, so I may take the same. For someday down that lonely road, you'll hear me call your name. Merry Christmas. Your loving wife, Corrine
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -