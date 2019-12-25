|
Memoriam In loving memory of William J. Markut October 15, 1946 May 24 .2016 Should you go first, and I remain, to walk the road alone. I'll live in memories garden dear, with happy days we've known. In spring I'll wait for roses red, when faded the lilacs blue. In early fall when brown leaves fall, I'll catch a glimpse of you. Should you go first, and I remain, for battles to be faught.Each thing you touch along the way will be a hallowed spot. I'll hear your voice, I'll see your smile, though blindly I may group. The memory of your helping hand will help me on with hope. Should you go first, and I remain one thing I'll have you do. Walk slowly down that long long path for soon I'll follow you. I want to know each step you take, so I may take the same. For someday down that lonely road, you'll hear me call your name. Merry Christmas. Your loving wife, Corrine