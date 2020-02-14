|
To my Husband:Happy Valentine's Day, Bill You're spending Valentine's Day in Heaven and we are so far apart. I think about you everyday and you're always inside my heart. The love I have for you is never-ending, you mean more to me than you will ever know. So I'm sending hugs up to Heaven to let you know that I didn't want you to go. You are my special angel and I miss you more than words could ever say. I'm cherishing your memory and sending you love and kisses for Valentine's Day. Love Your Wife, Corrine