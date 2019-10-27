|
William W. Miskalla
William W. Miskalla, 87, of Milford, beloved husband for 62 years to Norma Miskalla, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. William was born on July 21, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT to the late James and Hilda Miskalla
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will be private at the family's request. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019