Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miskella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Miskella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Miskella Obituary
William W. Miskalla
William W. Miskalla, 87, of Milford, beloved husband for 62 years to Norma Miskalla, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. William was born on July 21, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT to the late James and Hilda Miskalla
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Burial will be private at the family's request. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now