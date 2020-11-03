William A. Muska
William A. Muska, age 80, of Westport, passed on Monday, October 12, 2020 while spending time in one of his favorite places in Vermont. Born in Bridgeport to Alexander and Lillian (Mellick) Muska, he grew up in Fairfield and attended school in Southport. Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1962, where he would serve on the U.S.S. Randolph (CVS-15), stationed out of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, cruising the Caribbean. As a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, he served as Honor Guard in front of the White House during John F. Kennedy's presidency. After coming home from the military, Bill worked at Bonnie Electric in Fairfield before his career for General Electric. Beyond being an electrician, he was also a master mechanic and car hobbyist. He was a member of the Early Ford V-8 Club of Connecticut, and took his own 1934 Ford on a cross-country trip to California for a meet. His trip turned into a 6 ½ week adventure as he stopped to appreciate the beauty of nature at several national parks along the way. Bill enjoyed travelling, and did so often to his second home in Vermont. He was very proud of his heritage and was a member of the Harugari German-American Club of West Haven. Bill's big heart and ever-ready helping hand will truly be missed by all. Bill is survived by his sister, Karen and her husband David; nieces and nephews, Patrick, Caitlin, Dawn, and Jon; as well as many beloved extended family members to include, Harvey, Daniel Jr., Sue, Eileen, George Jr., Chris, Chris Sr., Chris Jr., Matthew, Jason, Kaitlin, Christina, Melissa, Cindel, and Judy. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his sister Susan. Services for Bill will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, P.O. Box 284, Auburn, IN 46706 or to a charity of choice
. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com