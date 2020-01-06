Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Resources
More Obituaries for William Demjan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. Demjan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. Demjan Obituary
William N. Demjan
William N. Demjan,Sr, age 82, of Bridgeport, husband of the late Gizella Szabados Demjan, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his residence. Mr. Demjan was born in Alsogagy, Hungary and was a area resident most of his life. He was a retired Mechanic, a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Operating Engineers Union. Bill enjoyed working with his hands. He is survived by a daughter Tabitha Macko, and a son Bill Demjan, Jr. Private burial took place in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -