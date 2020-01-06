|
|
William N. Demjan
William N. Demjan,Sr, age 82, of Bridgeport, husband of the late Gizella Szabados Demjan, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in his residence. Mr. Demjan was born in Alsogagy, Hungary and was a area resident most of his life. He was a retired Mechanic, a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Operating Engineers Union. Bill enjoyed working with his hands. He is survived by a daughter Tabitha Macko, and a son Bill Demjan, Jr. Private burial took place in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020