William Ndini
William M. Ndini
William Michael Ndini age 79 of New York, loving husband to the late Anke Junge passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Dimitri and Georgia Torovetsi Ndini. Bill graduated from Fairfield Prep and received his Bachelor's Degree from Fairfield University, he also was a graduate of Yale Drama School. He worked at Global Pursuits Inc. in New York as an Art Archivist.
Bill is survived by his loving sister Ellen Ndini, his brother and best friend Richard Ndini and his nephew and Godson Dimitri, who was so very special to his heart.
In abiding with his wishes, all services will be private, there will be a memorial dinner to celebrate Bill's life in the near future. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church in Trumbull or to the Susan B. Anthony Project in Torrington, CT.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
