William P. Piendl
William P. Piendl, born June 24, 1948, entered in to eternal rest on March 18, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife Monika Piendl, his father Charles O. Piendl and his mother Ann Russo Piendl and a brother Charles Piendle of Florida. He is survived by his brother and wife Edward and Joan Piendl of Milford, his sister Christy Verrelli of Milford, three nephews Charles and Sarah Piendl of Milford, Brian Piendl of Arizona and Marc Piendl of Shelton and a niece Ann Piendl of Texas. Services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019