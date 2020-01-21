|
|
William P. Tomczyk
William P. Tomczyk, age 74, devoted husband to Derry Crowell Tomczyk, of Fairfield, and loving father of Justin Tomczyk and his wife Caroline, of Stratford, passed away on January 20, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service officiated by Reverend David Spollett. His interment will be private. To read his complete obituary, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020