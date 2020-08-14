1/1
William Peet
1946 - 2020
William Alton Peet
Oct 25, 1946 - Aug 12, 2020
William Alton Peet, age 73 of Pennsylvania and previously of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Garden of Stevens Nursing Facility, Stevens, Pennsylvania. Mr. Peet was born October 25, 1946 in Bridgeport, son of the late Leslie and Agnes (Alberghini) Peet and had been a lifetime area resident before his recent move to Pennsylvania. Known as "Bill the Boiler Man," Billy was a retired longtime custodian for Harding High School where he worked from 1967 to 2005. Billy knew the school like the back of his hands. If you were out around Bridgeport with Billy, there was always someone yelling to say hi to him. He had such a quirky sense of humor. His favorite things were listening to WICC 600, tinkering with electronics, to eat onions like apples and loved his Coca-Cola. Survivors include his two sisters, Agnes Czerwinski of Bridgeport and Augusta Szabo and her husband Tony of Ansonia; sister-in-law, Gloria Peet of Florida; eight nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Leslie Peet. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Tuesday morning before Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
