William Porter

William Ward PorterWilliam Ward Porter (Bill or Mr. Porter to most, Zeke to his Dad, and Dad or Grandpa to those he treasured most). Following a brief and brutal battle against pancreatic cancer, Bill passed from earth to heaven on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Born on August 19, 1958, Bill grew up in Huntington with his parents Evelyn and (the late) Harry Porter and his sisters Gail (Heyse), Lynn (DeJesus), and Beth (Cairone). He attended Mohegan School, St. Lawrence, Shelton High School, and the University of New Haven. Throughout those years, Bill spent much of his time in Monroe at his grandparents' Pulaski Farm, as well as participating in the Police Explorers, volunteering as a charter member of the Monroe Volunteer EMS, and working at Grand Union. He made his home in Monroe with the love of his life and wife of 36 years, Mary Kuchma Porter. He most recently served the town he loved as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, always striving to demonstrate integrity and fairness in his role.While raising his family, Bill was involved in his children's lives and the Monroe community through the Monroe Jaycees, school, church, scouting activities, and the small day-to-day moments that make a big difference when connecting with others. Bill was an active, respected, and well-known member of the American Society of Bayonet Collectors, fostering friendships around the world through this hobby. He enjoyed time with family, travel, and an occasional drink after work at 'A Vucchella with Jen, George, and Mickey. As a project manager with Kuchma Corporation of Bridgeport and in all of his relationships, Bill not only demonstrated, but also taught by example, the principles he learned early in his life as a Boy Scout (attaining the rank of Eagle Scout): he was trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent. Most importantly, he was loving and respectful to his wife and children.Bill's family would like to thank those who provided his care during his illness: Dr. Glen Reznikoff, Dr. Imran Siddiqui, Catherine Cuteri APRN, and those who provide care with them, as well as the staffs of St. Vincent's Medical Center's Short Stay Center, GI Suite, Interventional Radiology, Operating Room, Infusion Center, Radiology department, Emergency Room, 9 South, 6 North, and ICU. Eternal thanks go to the staff of St. Vincent's PACU/Recovery Room for their care and support of Mary and Bill throughout this very difficult time.Bill is survived by his wife Mary, his mother Evelyn Porter of Huntington, and his children: Katherine Porter of Bridgeport; Jillian Porter of Groton; William, Carolan, and (grandson) Clark Porter of West Greenwich, RI; Colleen, Derek, and (granddaughter) Adeline McQuay of Dublin, CA; and Maggie Porter of Jacksonville, NC. He will be missed terribly by his little black cat, Jaz. He is remembered by family and friends who will forever treasure time spent with him and life lessons learned through his example.Burial will be held privately. At a date in the future when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and family and friends are able to gather together, a public remembrance and celebration of Bill's life will be announced.The family asks that donations be made in Bill's memory to St. Vincent's Medical Center Swim Across the Sound to continue to provide support and care to those battling cancer.