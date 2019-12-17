|
William R. Paternoster
William met with his Lord on November 25th, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Eleanor Paternoster. William was the devoted son to the late Lydia and Ralph Paternoster. He was a committed and caring father to Janine and partner Kenny, and William Jr. and his fiancé Jaime, and also to his predeceased sons, Angelo and Stephen. He particularly enjoyed his time spent with his loving grandchildren Jacquelyn, Stephen, Owen, and Liv. In addition to his family he was the brother to Nicholas, Carol, and Martha and predeceased brothers and sisters, Michael, Louis, Mary, Virginia, Joseph, Ralph, George, Richard, Albert, Barbara, and Theresa. William was a proud veteran of the Korean War and served honorably in the United States Army. At his family's request a memorial mass will be held on December 26th, 2019 at St. Andrews Church in Bridgeport, CT at 10:30 a.m. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 21, 2019