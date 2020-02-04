|
William Ridolfi
William Ridolfi, age 87, of Naugatuck, beloved husband of the late Diana P. Pisanelle Ridolfi, passed away on February 3, 2020 in his home. William was born in Bridgeport on January 6, 1933 to the late Settimio and Annita (Giulietta) Ridolfi and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. William was an avid bowler and golfer and a former member of the Orchard Golf League in Milford. Survivors include his devoted children, Christopher Ridolfi and his wife Darlene of Beacon Falls, and Debra Masliuk and her husband Rev. Stephen Masliuk of Naugatuck, 2 cherished grandchildren, Alex Masliuk (Sandy Texeira), and Kristin Masliuk (Manish Udas), and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents he was predeceased by his grandson, Benjamin, 3 brothers, Rico, Lee and Gene Ridolfi and sister, Mary Longo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, in the Adzima Funeral Home on 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of William to the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020