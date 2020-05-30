William A. Rudolph
William A. Rudolph, age 56, of Monroe, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Rudolph was born in Bridgeport and was a lifelong area resident. He was a retired employee for Sikorsky Aircraft. He is survived by his fiancé Palmira Laranjeira and a son Nicholas Rudolph. Due to Social Distancing a private graveside service will take place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.