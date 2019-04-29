William S. Csire

William Stephen (Bill) Csire, 80, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019.

William was born on October 17, 1938 in Bridgeport to the late Stephen and Mary (Sutori) Csire. William graduated Bullard-Havens Technical High School and worked his entire career with great dedication as a Tool and Die Maker. He lived in Bridgeport and Stratford until 2011, when he relocated with his wife Eleanor to Georgia to be closer to the family he loved so dearly.

William is survived by his wife Eleanor (Bishop-Tanner), daughters Barbara (Jim) Bucci, Kathrine (Kevin) Filan, grandchildren, Jimmy and Brian Bucci, Caroline, Allie, and Jack Filan, brothers Andrew (Mary Ann) Csire and Stephen (Muriel) Csire. He will be missed by nieces Jennifer McPadden, Heather (Wes) Dayton, and Megan Csire.

William was known for his quiet, loving nature and quick wit. He enjoyed playing racquetball and won many trophies competing in the sport in Stratford. After his retirement he spent several years as deacon and trustee for his church, Unity Hill United Church of Christ in Trumbull. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants and a very enthusiastic follower of UConn girls' basketball. What he loved most was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

A private memorial service will take place on April 30, 2019, in Cumming Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611 Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary