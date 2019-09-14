|
William Paul Schalich
William Paul Schalich (Bill) , age 89, of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Creevy Schalich, passed away on September 12, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was a lifelong Trumbull resident. He received his Electrical Engineering degree from Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He was the proprietor of Trumbull Oil Co. until he retired due to illness. Bill was in the U.S. Army in a communications unit on the front lines during the Korean War. Because of his military service, Bill was active in the Trumbull VFW Post 10059. Continuing service to his fellow citizens, Bill was a longtime member of the Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company where he attained the rank of Assistant Chief and was later elected Fire Commissioner. He was also an active member of the Trumbull Bomb Squad. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bill loved Sunday drives, going to Limerock race track, driving sportscars and our 2 week vacations boating and fishing on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire. Bill always had a warm genuine smile when he greeted someone. His heartfelt willingness to help others was an inspiration. People who got to know him were glad they did. He is survived by 4 children Wayne (Mary Lou) Schalich, Lisa (Tom) Nicolett, Lynda Kapostas, and Mark (Colleen) Schalich; 10 grandchildren Caitlyn, Roger, Kara, Alyssa, Graham, Mallory, Matthew, Michael, Emily and Paul; three great-grandchildren Riley (Roger and Christine Schalich), Ceili (Caitlyn and Brendan McNiff) and Ellie (Kara and Erik Erk); a brother Richard Schalich and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his grandson Frederick G. Schalich and his brother Frederick Schalich. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment to follow in Long Hill Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. The family expresses their gratitude to the entire staff at Jewish Senior Services for their care and compassion.To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019