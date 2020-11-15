William J. SchwartzWilliam J. Schwartz, age 85 of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield Connecticut. Mr. Schwartz was born in New Haven, the son of the late Herman and Rose Schwartz. William is survived by his two sons, Jay A. Schwartz and Russell D. Schwartz. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis Esner Schwartz, their daughter Faye Schwartz Lindsay and his dear sister Adele Schwartz Gilbert. William J. Schwartz was a successful Real Estate Developer, consultant and a broker. He was also a pilot, a professional photographer, a guitarist and a singer.A graveside service will take place on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. directly at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, 183 Kings Highway East, Fairfield, Connecticut. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield Connecticut.