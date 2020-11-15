1/
William Schwartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J. Schwartz
William J. Schwartz, age 85 of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield Connecticut. Mr. Schwartz was born in New Haven, the son of the late Herman and Rose Schwartz. William is survived by his two sons, Jay A. Schwartz and Russell D. Schwartz. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis Esner Schwartz, their daughter Faye Schwartz Lindsay and his dear sister Adele Schwartz Gilbert. William J. Schwartz was a successful Real Estate Developer, consultant and a broker. He was also a pilot, a professional photographer, a guitarist and a singer.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. directly at Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, 183 Kings Highway East, Fairfield, Connecticut. All attendees must wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Fairfield Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved