William Sean Wing
William Sean Wing, age 54, of Milford, peacefully entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Angelina (Basile) Wing. William was born in Bridgeport on November 13, 1965, son of the late Kingsley and Bertha (Karel) Wing. He was raised in Shelton, and lived in Milford since 1978. Prior to retirement, he worked for Triple S of Stratford as a Carpet and Upholstery Technician. Bill was happiest when spending time with his family, and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hiking, camping, and gardening. He is the beloved father of Amber Bloch and her husband Yaakov, and Ashley Vitale and her husband Anthony. He also leaves his cherished granddaughter Natalie Mae Vitale and was expecting a grandson (Benjamin William Bloch) this August. He is loved and cherished by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, including special cousins, Thomas and Rose Gauthier, nieces Brooke and Emily Gauthier and Jennifer Baldovin, nephews Thomas Gauthier and Jonathan and Nicolas Baldovin, special sister-in-law Debbie Gregory and nephews Kori and Evan Gregory. He also leaves his faithful companions, his boys Marlowe and Max, and grand-pug Emma. Bill was predeceased by brothers Mark and John Wing, sister Barbara Baldovin, special aunt and uncle Elsie and Gerald Gauthier, and cousins Janice, Alan and David Gauthier. Bill's family would like to extend special appreciation to the many caregivers and providers at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale who have cared for Bill over the years and undoubtedly gave him time and quality of life that he would not have otherwise had. Due to the pandemic, the funeral services will be private for the family. The Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton is entrusted with the arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of Bill's life for extended family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions are requested to The Gastric Cancer Foundation (https://gastriccancer.org/ways-to-give/#memorialtribute), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html), or to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (https://www.givetoynhh.org/). Online condolences can be offered at www.riververviewfh.com.
William Sean Wing, age 54, of Milford, peacefully entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Angelina (Basile) Wing. William was born in Bridgeport on November 13, 1965, son of the late Kingsley and Bertha (Karel) Wing. He was raised in Shelton, and lived in Milford since 1978. Prior to retirement, he worked for Triple S of Stratford as a Carpet and Upholstery Technician. Bill was happiest when spending time with his family, and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hiking, camping, and gardening. He is the beloved father of Amber Bloch and her husband Yaakov, and Ashley Vitale and her husband Anthony. He also leaves his cherished granddaughter Natalie Mae Vitale and was expecting a grandson (Benjamin William Bloch) this August. He is loved and cherished by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, including special cousins, Thomas and Rose Gauthier, nieces Brooke and Emily Gauthier and Jennifer Baldovin, nephews Thomas Gauthier and Jonathan and Nicolas Baldovin, special sister-in-law Debbie Gregory and nephews Kori and Evan Gregory. He also leaves his faithful companions, his boys Marlowe and Max, and grand-pug Emma. Bill was predeceased by brothers Mark and John Wing, sister Barbara Baldovin, special aunt and uncle Elsie and Gerald Gauthier, and cousins Janice, Alan and David Gauthier. Bill's family would like to extend special appreciation to the many caregivers and providers at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale who have cared for Bill over the years and undoubtedly gave him time and quality of life that he would not have otherwise had. Due to the pandemic, the funeral services will be private for the family. The Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton is entrusted with the arrangements. The family will hold a celebration of Bill's life for extended family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions are requested to The Gastric Cancer Foundation (https://gastriccancer.org/ways-to-give/#memorialtribute), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html), or to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven (https://www.givetoynhh.org/). Online condolences can be offered at www.riververviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2020.