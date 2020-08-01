William Arthur Sleath
Dec 30, 1941 - Jul 28, 2020
William Arthur Sleath, age 78, of Stratford, beloved husband of Barbara Sleath, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Bill was born December 30, 1941 in Middletown, Connecticut, son of the late William and Lois (Pritchard) Sleath and had been a longtime area resident. He was a retired driver for UPS and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. All services were private.