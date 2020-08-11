1/1
William Sobanik
William Joseph Sobanik
William J. Sobanik (Bill) was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, February 15, 1967 to Frank J. and Joyce (Nanchy) Sobanik. Bill died suddenly on August 8th at home.
He was an accomplished Aerospace Engineer having most recently worked for the FAA, and the DOD. He recently received an Individual Service Award for managing three engine certification programs simultaneously to completion.
He was an outdoorsman, fishing, hunting, and bird watching while he made large quantities of firewood. He has hiked Mount Katahdin, skied Mount Washington's Tuckerman's ravine, and Hiked and paddled in many of Maine's special places. Bills hobby was restoring and modifying classic GM vehicles, especially with his brothers, nephew and friends helping. He enjoyed motorcycling and took a Trans-Labrador Highway trip in 2005 (4600 miles).
Bill was soft spoken, and easy going, he made friends easily, especially during his 26 years as a Friend of Bill W. Bill was a devoted son who greatly assisted both of his parents in their elder years and last days. He was a faithful brother, and brother-in-law, sharing the burdens of others in the family. He was always helpful, and happy to be involved in the lives of his nephew and niece with whom he had close ties and shared many experiences.
Bill will be dearly missed by his close-knit family and many friends.
He is survived by his brothers, John Sobanik, and his wife Lauren Olshesky, of Colchester, Connecticut; Bert Sobanik, and his wife Nancy of Lyman, Maine; his nephew James Sobanik, and niece Katherine Sobanik, both of Lyman, Maine.
Friends may join his family on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred, Maine. Committal prayers and burial will be private at the Riverside Cemetery.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME 04002
(207) 459-7110
August 11, 2020
George Davenport
