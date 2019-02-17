William T. Daly

William T. Daly, age 86 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Doris Christenson Daly, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Bridgeport Hospital. He was born on August 17, 1932 in Bridgeport, son of the late Frederick and Elsie Stuart Daly and was a lifelong area resident including; Fairfield, Shelton and Trumbull. Bill was an Army veteran, and started his career as a teacher with the Bridgeport School System, became Principal of Samuel Staples Elementary School, Easton for twenty-two years, retiring in 1986. He then went to Fairfield Prep, where he served as the Director of Development and Alumni. Bill finished his career as Principal of St. Rose of Lima School, Newtown. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Bishop Wicke Health Center and Spring Meadows, and a member of the Easton Exchange Club, the Bridgeport Jaycees, and served on the board of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. Bill was a longtime member of the United Congregational Church, Bridgeport. In addition to his beloved wife of fifty-nine years Doris, survivors include his son Scott Daly and wife Nicole, three cherished grandchildren Madeline, Colin and Ryan Daly all of Shelton, and his nieces and nephews. Friends may greet the family Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019