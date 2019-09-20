|
|
William T. Halpin
William T. Halpin, age 96, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Mary Sirotnik Halpin, passed away on September 18, 2019 in West Haven VA Medical Center. William was born in Bridgeport on March 21, 1923 to the late James and Elizabeth (Hennessey) Halpin and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and was retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. William was a member of VFW Post 9460 and the Purple Heart Association. Survivors include his devoted children, Patricia Harris and her husband Richard, and William J. Halpin, cherished grandchildren, Alyson Powers and her husband Michael, and Brendon Harris, adored great-grandchildren, Emily, Samantha, and Mikey. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, William was predeceased by 5 sisters, and a brother. Visitation on Monday, September 23rd from 10-11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of William to: VFW Post 9460, 100 Veterans Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 22, 2019