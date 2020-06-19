William Thomas Redgate II
William Thomas Redgate II (Bill), age 78 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital due to cardiovascular disease. He was the husband of the late Ellen Shaughnessy Redgate. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Mary Hollister and John Crawford Redgate. Bill was a graduate of Fairfield Prep Class of 1959, Boston College Class of 1963 and received a Master's Degree from Fairfield University. He served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps from 1963-1967. He was Chairman and President of the Ethics Officer Association and Vice President of Human Resources at Pitney Bowes, Inc. and at The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. He was a Trustee of Manhattanville College, a Fairfield Prep Hall of Fame Member and served on several boards, including The Guenster Rehabilitation Center, the Red Cross and United Way of Stamford. Bill is survived by his children, Mary Catherine Santa and her husband Edward, Philip Redgate and his wife Patricia, Timothy Redgate and his wife Ann Marie, William Redgate and his wife Kristin, and Daniel Redgate and his wife Erin, brothers, John Redgate and his wife, Nancy and Thomas Redgate and his wife, Betsy, his grandchildren: Claire, Catherine and Charles Santa, John, Michael, Maggie, Emily and Jenna Redgate, Christopher, Anna Rose, Dominic and Mary Redgate, Kyla, Grace and Will Redgate, and Kathryn and Liam Redgate, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Redgate. Funeral services and interment with full military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Operation Hope, 636 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
