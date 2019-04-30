William J. Varese

William J. Varese, age 71, of Stratford passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on July 28, 1947, he was a son of the late William A. and Rose Pavia Varese. A graduate of Harding High School, Bill later served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University and worked as a cops reporter for the Connecticut Post. He graduated cum laude from Cumberland School of Law of Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he earned his juris doctorate. He later taught classes at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. He was an active member of the Bridgeport Bar Association. He practiced law in Trumbull up until his death. Bill, who lived in Monroe for over 40 years, was active in town government, serving on the Town Council and as the town attorney before being elected State Representative in 1990. He served in that capacity in Hartford for eight years. Bill coached his son's Little League team and both his kids' recreation basketball teams. He served on the board of Lakewood Estates. Bill loved nothing more than being at the beach with his chair and a book. His twisted sense of humor was unmatched and he had a kind word for everyone he met. His spontaneity kept family and friends on their toes and adventure always seemed to find him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Varese and her fiancé Jeremy Leonard of Palm Coast, Florida; Ashley's mother, Mary Jeanne Varese, of Monroe; his aunt, Rosemarie Varese; many cousins; and his faithful companion, his Maltese, Gia. He was predeceased by his son, William D. Varese.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (stjude.org). For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2019