|
|
William Courtland Vars Jr.
William Courtland Vars Jr. passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital, cradled in the arms of his loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy French Vars. He was afflicted by several strokes during the previous week.
"Courty", as he was known by family and friends, was born in Bridgeport and was a 1944 graduate of Central High School and of the University of Bridgeport in 1971. Immediately after his high school graduation, he joined the United States Army, eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon receiving his Honorable Discharge, he joined his father and uncles in the building trades as a mason. The Bricklayers, Masons, and Plasterers International Union in Bridgeport elected him Secretary for many years.
William and his "Honey" met in Sunday School, were married in their early twenties, and settled in Stratford where they raised their family. He taught blueprint reading at Bullard-Havens Regional Vocational Technical School as a part-time job. When Bullard-Havens needed a full-time masonry teacher, he was asked to apply for the position, with the condition that he continue his studies and complete his degree. He taught there for 26 years until his retirement in 1989.
He was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason in 1949 at St. John's Lodge #8, AF&AM in Stratford, eventually attaining the 32nd Degree. He also became a Shriner in the Pyramid Shrine in Milford, and enjoyed fundraising through their Hillbilly Club, where he could play in their band and wear funny hats. In retirement, he felt a great sense of satisfaction whenever he could drive a child and their family for treatment to the Shriners' Hospital for Children in Springfield, MA.
Throughout his life, William was a member of the same church congregation, now known as Unity Hill, UCC, in Trumbull, CT. In addition to serving as a youth leader, he was elected and ordained an Elder, and served on the church council for many years. Eventually, he was elected President of the congregation and was instrumental in assisting when his Trinity, UCC church merged with Park Street Congregational Church.
William loved being outside, especially tending his garden, and taught his children and grandchildren how to identify the local flora and fauna. He loved watching his other "girls" play basketball for the University of Connecticut, and he was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. As a member of the Stratford, Trumbull, and Bridgeport Historical Societies, as well as the Men's Club at the Baldwin Senior Center in Stratford, their lectures and programs kept his mind sharp until the end. Despite his busy schedule, he made time to donate over 18 gallons of blood to the Red Cross throughout his lifetime.
William was the son of the late William C. Vars Sr. and Gertrude Wirth Vars. A daughter, Janice Lee Vars, passed away in 2013. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by two other daughters, Judith Lynn Vars of Reston, VA and Westerly, RI, and Joy Vars Ewen (husband Mark) of Derby, CT, grandchildren Scott Carlisle, Stephanie Kerkow Conrod, Steven Kerkow, and Trisha Dwyer Tetreault (husband Leo), and great-grandchildren Airman First Class Gwendolyn Conrod, Astrid Conrod, Lucian Kerkow, Mason and Madison Tetreault, and step great-granddaughter Victoria Ewen.
Burial will be private; a Celebration of his life will be planned for later this year. The family suggests that any donation in memory of William be sent to either Unity Hill UCC Memorial Fund, Trumbull, CT or the Shriners' Hospital for Children, Springfield, MA.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020