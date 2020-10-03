William Miles Wakeley
William Miles Wakeley, age 87, of Shelton and formerly of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Tiffany) Wakeley. Born in Bridgeport on June 27, 1933 he was a son of the late David M. and Ethel (Fuller) Wakeley. William grew up in Trumbull on the Wakeley Farm. He was a graduate of Bassick High School and the University of Connecticut. William worked tirelessly alongside his father and brother in the milk business, D.M. Wakeley and Sons. He then furthered his career also working for Beechmont Dairy, Borden's and eventually retiring from the Coca Cola Company. He was a member of the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 65 years. Many of those years were served as Vice President, Lieutenant, and Captain. He also served as Commissioner of Long Hill Fire District for 16 years. His faith was extremely important to him and evident as a longtime member of both the Trumbull and Monroe Congregational Churches. William was also a member of the Trumbull Historical Society and served on the Long Hill Burial Grounds Committee. He loved tending to his vegetable and flower gardens but his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, and those travels sometimes included his grandchildren. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend of many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his grandson, Bradley Miles Wakeley and his brother, David F. Wakeley.
In addition to his beloved wife Ruth of 64 years, other survivors include his daughter, Donna Spigarolo (Elliott), his sons, Robert Wakeley (Kathy) and Scott Wakeley (Lauri), his nine cherished grandchildren, David Wakeley (Meredith), Sara Reynolds (Mitchell), John Wakeley (Terra), Daniel Spigarolo (Nicole), Tiffany Spigarolo, Brian Spigarolo (Jennifer), Andrew Spigarolo, Christen Boesenberg (Joshua), Joshua Wakeley (Jessica), his 11 adored great-grandchildren, his sister, Kathleen Brickett and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church St., Monroe, CT 06468 or to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.