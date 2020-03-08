Connecticut Post Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Trumbull, CT
1959 - 2020
William Wayne Tanski
William Wayne Tanski, age 61, of Monroe, North Carolina and formerly Trumbull, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, on January 16, 1959, he was the son of Rachel D'Angelico Tanski of Trumbull and the late William W. Tanski. Bill was a graduate of Trumbull High School and was a U. S. Army Air Force veteran. In addition to his mother, Rachel, survivors include two sisters, Debbie Pedersen and her husband, David of West Haven and Wendy Suarez and her husband, Joseph of Coral Springs, Florida, as well as nieces and nephews, Ashley Browning and her husband Brian and William Pedersen and Veronica, Justin and Jackson Suarez and his great nephew, Caleb Browning.
A Memorial Mass celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can make memorial donations to , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -