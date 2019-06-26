William Worth Weed

William Worth Weed, age 72, a longtime resident of Monroe, passed away on June 25, 2019 in his home.

He will be dearly remembered by his sister, Nancy Samonek, her husband Kenneth, and their children, Joseph and Katherine, all of Monroe; several cousins; as well as his friends and former colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents, William Worth Weed and Mary Tobis Weed; one nephew, Victor Weed.

Bill graduated from Bassick High School, and proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant before his honorable discharge. He worked as an officer for the State of Connecticut Corrections Department in New Haven for 30 years retiring as a Lieutenant.

An avid fan of both the New York Yankees and Giants, Bill was a model car collector, enjoyed following NASCAR, and embraced all the latest in technology.

Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside committal service on Friday at 1:30 PM in Monroe Center Cemetery (Corner of Old Tannery Road and RT. 110).

Memorial contributions may be directed to: , 22755 Silas Deane Hwy., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.