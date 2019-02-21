William J. Zargo

William J. Zargo, age 80 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Cynthia Cotton Zargo, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in his home. Bill was born in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Estelle Godri Zargo and has lived in Trumbull since 1969. He was awarded Eagle Scout in 1953, attended the Bridgeport Engineering Institute, and had served in the Army Reserves. Bill retired from Computer Payroll Services. In addition to his wife of forty-nine years, he leaves his brother-in-law Harold Cotton Jr., six nieces, a nephew, devoted cousins, lifelong friend, Arthur Chaves and his wife Marianne, and his canine buddy Thumper. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Zargo. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds. Friends may call Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A lover of all animals, it is preferred that contributions be made in his memory to the CT Humane Society, 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.