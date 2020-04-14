|
Willie Mae Wright
Willie Mae Wright, 81, entered eternal rest with the Lord on April 9, 2020. Willie Mae Wright was born Willie Mae Greatheart on April 30, 1938 in Allendale South Carolina. Willie Mae Wright was born to the late Juanita Washington Greatheart and Willie Greatheart.
Willie Mae Wright was raised and educated in Savannah, Georgia. Willie Mae Wright married James Henry Wright on July 3, 1958. Under this union, seven children were raised. Willie Mae relocated to Bridgeport, CT in the early 1960's. Willie Mae worked as a Home Health Aide for Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut for over 30 years. Outside of her professional career Willie Mae serviced her community through volunteer efforts through GBAPP, CT Works and other local organizations. Willie Mae was known for her love of God and family. Willie Mae was an active member at Mount Aery Baptist Church for over 10 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Missionary Board.
In her retirement, Willie Mae extended her skills by operating an in-home day-care center for over 20 years. Willie Mae earned a certificate in Early Childhood Development in Bridgeport, CT to foster her love of education. Willie Mae last extended her services as a foster grandparent and school aide to Curiale School in Bridgeport, CT. Willie Mae loved to host large family dinners to bring together the community and her family whenever she could. Willie Mae was a light throughout Bridgeport completing acts such as rearing children, cooking for those in need and visiting the sick and shut in. Willie Mae was keen on mission work throughout her life. Willie Mae made sure that God, family and service was of her top priorities and this will live on through those she touched.
Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memory her children: James (Linda) Greatheart, David (Carrie) Greatheart, Joseph (Jacqueline) Wright, John (Nancy) Wright, Sharon Franklin, Samuel (Brenda) Wright, Andy Arrango and Loyd (Cheryl Anderson) Wright. Also, Willie Mae leaves to cherish her 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sister Leetha Mae Greatheart, spiritual sister June Williams and a host of spiritual children, relatives and friends.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service, today, Thursday, April 16th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Private Interment will be held at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport, CT.
A webcast of the service will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her service. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Willie Mae's obituary on our website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. The family extends their appreciation to the staff of Bridgeport Hospital and Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion for their compassionate care.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT 06902. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, you may visit the guestbook on our website or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020