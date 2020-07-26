Willie B. Ware
August 11, 1940 - July 21, 2020Willie B. Ware passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. He is survived by his Ex-wife Yvonne Ware and his children Keith Ware, Yvette Ware-Morris, Rodney Ware and Kimberly Ware.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary, 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport, CT 06607. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Wagener, SC.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 26, 2020.