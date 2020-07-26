1/1
Willie Ware
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Willie B. Ware
August 11, 1940 - July 21, 2020Willie B. Ware passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. He is survived by his Ex-wife Yvonne Ware and his children Keith Ware, Yvette Ware-Morris, Rodney Ware and Kimberly Ware.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary, 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport, CT 06607. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church in Wagener, SC.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Morton's Mortuary
AUG
1
Graveside service
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Morton's Mortuary
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
