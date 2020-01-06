Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Wilma Gaydos Obituary
Wilma E. Gaydos
Wilma E. (Plasko) Gaydos, age 93, of Trumbull, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mrs. Gaydos was widowed by her beloved husband, Edward J. Gaydos. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Martin and Mary Plasko and was raised on the family farm in Trumbull.
Devoted to her faith, she was formerly an active parishioner of Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Bridgeport. Mrs. Gaydos enjoyed tending her garden and sewing.
Mrs. Gaydos is survived by her two treasured children, Edward "Jim" J. Gaydos of Trumbull and Donna Carlson of South Carolina; her brother John Plasko and wife Pauline of Trumbull; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church with Rev. Brian Gannon officiating. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 7, 2020
