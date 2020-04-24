|
Wilma Schipul Romano
Wilma Schipul Romano, age 89, longtime resident of Trumbull peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Wilma was predeceased by her loving husband James V. Romano. The daughter of Adolph and Sophie Schipul, she was born on October 27, 1930 and was the youngest of 6 children. She was a graduate of Central High School, Bridgeport and later in life pursued her degree in Accounting at Sacred Heart University. Wilma enjoyed working in the accounting field and retired at the age of 70. Over the years, she was known to be an avid baker and crafter. Wilma was a longtime Red Sox fan and loved rooting for them with her family. She was an active parishioner at Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church in Trumbull for many years and enjoyed working with the parish children at various events.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Romano of Seattle, WA and son, Jim Romano and his wife Lisa of Stratford; her grandchildren, Michael Sherwonit (Dana), Lauren Salazar (Eric) and Craig Sherwonit and Christopher and Emma Romano as well as great-grandchildren, Ayden Sherwonit and Gannett and Juniper Salazar.
Due to the current health concerns, interment will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in Wilma's memory may be made to the Connecticut Covid-19 Charity Connection at www.4-CT.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020