Wilma Swanson
1929 - 2020
Wilma H. Swanson
Wilma Henrietta Swanson (December 9, 1929 to July 27, 2020), 90 years, Fairfield, CT. Born in New York, NY, to John and Josephine Stroh, Wilma spent her earlier years growing up in Europe with her "Foster Vati and Mutti," returning to the United States after enduring WWII in German occupied territories. She embodied the American dream, an immigrant, though actually a citizen. She learned English, enjoyed her life, married the love of her life, and after his passing figured out how to continue to live and enjoy her life. She ultimately retired from the Town of Fairfield Tax Collector's Office and was incredibly passionate and involved in politics and the Fairfield Republican Town Committee. Through her involvement she made lifelong, much loved friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul; brother, Robert Marek; and sister Josephine Zor. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Swanson (Royal Palm Beach, FL) and Susan Bush (Fairfield, CT), son-in-law, George Bush (Milford, CT); grandchildren, Jason (and Leanne) Prevelige, Sarah (and Miguel) Jiménez, Kaitlyn Bush, Keith Morales and Kevin Swanson, as well as three great-grandchildren, Alexander Prevelige, Michael and Maxwell Jiménez. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In her memory, and in lieu of anything else, please send donations to support cancer research c/o Yale Cancer Center, PO Box 7611, 157 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06519-0611. Please put "Fischbach" in the memo line. The Smilow Cancer Center made several more years possible. The family thanks Dr. Neal Fischbach and the loving nurses, staff, and volunteers of the Fairfield Smilow Cancer Center for all that they have done. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
