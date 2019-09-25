|
Wincenty Knapczyk
Wincenty Knapczyk, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Haven, CT. The oldest of seven children, he was born on May 30, 1923 in Baranovich, Poland to Franciszek and Jadwiga Knapczyk. On December 26, 1948, he married Helena Kubowicz in Nottingham, England. They bonded in their pride of attaining American citizenship; connection to their beloved Poland; and joy in spending time with family. Wincenty retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT in 1993.
Wincenty devoted his life to his family and to the Polish American Community. He was an honored and decorated World War II Veteran. In 1942, he joined the Polish Army under the command of General Wladslaw Anders and served in Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt and on the front in Italy. After the war, he was a leader in both Polish Veteran and fraternal organizations. Most recently, he served as National Commander of the Polish Army Veterans of America. Among his many honors in the United States, Italy, England, and Poland was special audience with Pope Francis and being decorated with the Commander's Cross with the Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta by Poland's president, Andrzy Duda.
Wincenty was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather (Dzaidzu), great grandfather, brother and uncle. His family will always remain proud of this kind, dedicated, honorable man.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Helena (Kubowicz) Knapczyk, daughters Mary Skelly, Alicia Rominger, Donna Kelly, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, two sons-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by cherished daughter, Hedy Robinsion.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Wincenty's parish, St. Michael the Archangel Church, 310 Pulaski Street, Bridgeport, followed by interment at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Rd, Doylestown, PA.
