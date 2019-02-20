|
|
Winifred A. Burns
Winifred Ann (Nan) Burns, age 96, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late John J. Burns, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. Born in the Bronx, NY one of eleven children to the late James and Katherine Kelly, she had been a Fairfield resident since 1952. Nan was a devoted Catholic and an active parishioner and daily communicant of St. Pius X Church. Predeceased by her brothers: John, James, Edward, Michael, Thomas, Francis and George Kelly and sisters: Margaret Evans, Catherine Smith and Florence Filush, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019